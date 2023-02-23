Missouri River (Forbes, Mo) (copy)

Clouds reflect off the Missouri River as it flows in Forbes, Missouri, just north of St. Joseph. The river has been much lower this year compared to the historic flooding of 2019.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

It seems like it was just a few short years ago when the Missouri River rose to a level only seen once before. The first was the Great Flood of 1993 and the recent event came during an epic rise-up of the river in March of 2019. It’s wild to think that the 2019 level in St. Joseph was EXACTLY where the river stood more than 25 years earlier: 32.07 feet. That remains the record locally.

Despite arriving at the same water level, the two events could not have been more different.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.