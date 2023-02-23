It seems like it was just a few short years ago when the Missouri River rose to a level only seen once before. The first was the Great Flood of 1993 and the recent event came during an epic rise-up of the river in March of 2019. It’s wild to think that the 2019 level in St. Joseph was EXACTLY where the river stood more than 25 years earlier: 32.07 feet. That remains the record locally.
Despite arriving at the same water level, the two events could not have been more different.
The Great Flood of 1993 impacted both the Missouri and Mississippi River basins. The massive, widespread flooding took place in June and into the entire month of July, where on July 26, a new record historic crest was set in St. Joseph, along with cities up and down both riverways.
In 2019, we had a wet number of months leading up to that record-tying crest. On top of that, the snow pack in the Upper Missouri River Basin was healthy. That pack melted a little earlier than usual, turning the ice chunk-filled stream with higher and faster-moving water. Then came the culprit of most river flooding: a series of heavy rainfall events upriver that all ended up in Missouri as its banks quickly became swollen during the early part of March. By March 22, the river had reached its “peak.” Boom, 32.07 feet.
With those two events so far apart, I pondered: Is there ever a real flooding season for the Missouri River? I digested the data, and the results surprised me.
Of the 50 highest crests along the Missouri River in St. Joseph, the highest number of record crests for a month was hands down June, when 15 of the 50 crests were reported. The second highest flooding month was May: There were 10 top 50 historic crests.
March and July only have five and four historic crests, respectively.
There were three months that never made the top 50 crest list for the Missouri River in St. Joseph: November, August and February.
