After only a couple hours of deliberation, a jury returned to the courtroom to announce that they had found Angela Henderson guilty of murder in the second- degree, armed criminal action and evidence tampering.
After hearing the closing arguments of both the state and the defense, the jury was dismissed to determine whether or not Angela Henderson is guilty of the murder of Clinton “Sam” Justice.
Assistant Prosecutor Chad Gaddie was able to speak with the juror first, telling them that even if Henderson was not the one to stab Justice the night of Dec. 6, 2012, she is guilty because she was at Justice’s apartment with her son, Joshua Mollet, and self-confessed drug dealer, Kim Keith Jr., to get money for drugs when the man was killed.
“The bottom line, ladies and gentlemen, is this: these three people engaged in a drug transaction, and when they engaged in that drug transaction, Sam Justice died because he wouldn't give up the money,” Gaddie said early Friday morning. “So because of that, it was murder in the second degree; it makes her guilty of that, committing a murder in the second degree.”
Henderson’s attorney, Jarrett Johnson, disputed this idea, saying Henderson was not buying drugs that night, and that Keith was the only person who made these claims. Johnson called Keith a pathological liar, pointing to many inconsistencies in the stories he had told since being arrested.
“The only person who is responsible for the death of an unquestionably good man, the loss of whom resonates in this courtroom, was sitting in this chair lying through his teeth,” Johnson said. “And guess what? He is going to be out free walking the streets in about five years.”
Gaddie fired back, saying it was not Keith who was despicable, but the defendant for taking part in the killing of a man she claimed to love.
“She tried to use Sam and his military pensions to try to get money to fund her drug habit,” Gaddie said. “She brought someone over there, put Sam in a dangerous situation, and when Sam refused to give him any money, Sam was killed.”
Both attorneys agreed, that whether Henderson was guilty or innocent, it was a tragedy that Sam Justice had been killed and the death had a deep effect on those sitting in the courtroom behind both the prosecutor and defendant.
“This has been a long eight years, and that family, it's time for their justice,” Gaddie said. “I've proven this case to you. This lady is responsible, she's a terrible person, she did it, she's guilty of murder in the second degree.”
“When there is a death, and there are people hurting from that death, you have compassion for those people, and the first thing that you want to do is make it right,” Johnson told the jury. “It's perfectly okay to have that emotion. When you watch the news or go about your business, you know, we're all people, but you cannot let emotions dictate what you do in this case.”
Ultimately the jury sided with Gaddie, finding Henderson guilty for the second time.