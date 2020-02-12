The Junior League of St. Joseph is conducting a shoe collection drive from now until March 1 to raise funding for its Hope Totes program.
The Junior League will earn funds based on the number of pairs of shoes collected as an organization called Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated goods. That funding will be used for the Junior League's Hope Totes program, which provides bags to children at the Noyes Home and the YWCA to transport their belongings when they leave those facilities.
Gently worn, used or new shoes can be donated at The Comfort Center at 1804 N. Belt Highway, or Meraki Salon at 3500 N. Village Drive #111.
The donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network in developing nations.