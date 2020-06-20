Although the Juneteenth event was not three days like in the past due to COVID-19, the community was still able to enjoy a picnic at and conversation Saturday afternoon.
The event included speeches, a picnic lunch featuring burgers, pulled pork, fried chicken and sides.
LaTonya Williams, Juneteenth board president, said they only had around a week to plan the picnic once they decided to go through with it. She said although she was stressed, she believed the picnic went well.
"I planned a laid back event and everything to just kind of chill and to talk and to get to know each other and I think that everyone's enjoying it," Williams said. "I think a majority of people in the crowd now have never even heard about Juneteenth or anything, And so that's just amazing to me."
The event included snacks from Midwest Divas of Dance, as well as Food for Kids, where the group that feeds 150 kids a year provided pizza and grab bags of home supplies for kids.
"We've decided to bring the pizza, because we thought about it — children would be out here and a lot of times they don't have money to buy from the vendors," Food for Kids Founder Shelia Gilbert said.
The people in attendance socialized over eating BBQ burgers and other picnic favorites.
There was a registration booth were people were able to sign up to vote. They were told the importance of voting and updating their information.
Denise Moore, an advocate for the Voters Rights Organization and United We Stand, said they were providing information on where people's voting location is and other information.
"We're trying to get young as well as old people to put their vote out and cast their vote and explain to them about their voting rights and what it means to be able to make the changes that we need in our community, that one vote can move mountains," Moore said.
People at the John Lucas Park were entertained by three different dances that were learned over zoom during quarantine by the Midwestern Divas of Dance.
Owner Arianna Davis-Williams said the kids were excited to get out and show what they learned as well as sell concessions as a fundraiser. She said this is the second year performing for the Juneteenth festivities and it is something they look forward to.
"We could not see each other for two months," Davis-Williams said. "We were all in our rooms and trying to go over and it's been very interesting. And I felt like the girls needed to show what they learned through Zoom and the fact that they are able to do that."
LaTonya Williams said she was happy with the turnout and said it was important to go on with the event due to the current racial climate.
"I mean, I've heard people say, I'm colorblind, or I don't ever look at color — I think that's wrong," Williams said. "I think that you need to have a look at your differences in order to learn about them and appreciate them — actually know that if there is a problem, I know there's a problem about this person and I want to help."