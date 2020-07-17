The Josephine Expo for women, previously planned for Saturday, Oct. 3, at the St. Joseph Civic Arena, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is with heavy hearts we decided to cancel,” said Carole Dunn, Josephine Expo coordinator. “We always have such a fun day filled with small local businesses, food and music, but in the end, the safety of our guests, vendors, entertainers and volunteers is paramount.”
Vendors who had already paid for their booths for this year will be refunded.
“These are always difficult decisions to make,” said Jennifer Hall, editor of Josephine magazine. “While we will not be able to host our event, we are happy to continue offering a product that connects with the women in our area.”
The annual expo is an extension of Josephine magazine for women. A special Josephine “Bride Guide” section will be published Sunday, July 26, in the St. Joseph News-Press. The next full edition of Josephine magazine will publish Sunday, Sept. 6.
Plans will be in the works to bring back the Josephine Expo the first Saturday of October in 2021.