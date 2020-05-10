The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions to be sick, killed hundreds of thousands and the economic downturn has caused some to relapse into the bad habits they try to keep at bay.
Local charities have had to work harder to find money so they can continue to help those working to improve themselves — including one unusual raffle called “Happy Camper.”
The St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing treats opioid abuse in the local area. They currently have a fundraiser to help their patients struggling from addiction and also provide free naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan, to the community.
Dr. Dustin Smith came up with the fundraiser after he began staying in a camper next to his home. The reason: He wanted to be careful to not transmit the coronavirus to his family after working in a hospital’s emergency room.
“I was sitting here in the camper and I thought, you know, this is going to be a great thing to do with my family once this is all over,” Smith said. “And I thought, a lot of other people will need something to look forward to as well.”
The camper is not the one Smith has been living in; although it’s the same version, except brand new. Smith said it can sleep up to four or five individuals and comes with bunk beds, a stove, shower, refrigerator and a microwave. It’s worth approximately $18,500, but is on sale for $10,500.
Individual tickets can be purchased until May 21 at 1 p.m. for $20. Six tickets purchased together cost $100.
The raffle webpage is https://rafflecreator.com/pages/37381/the-happy-camper-raffle.
“We’ve evaluated and assisted almost 400 patients in the local community,” Smith said. “We have almost 200 current active patients who are still going through this process of recovery.”
Besides Smith’s role as Kolbe-Puckett’s medical director, he also works in the emergency room of a St. Louis hospital. From his perspective, he’s seen people struggle with recovery on both the western and eastern sides of Missouri.
“This is a difficult time for a lot of people, whether they lost their jobs, whether their loved ones have lost their jobs, whether they personally have been affected by the illness,” Smith said. “Unfortunately some people have been relying on (unhealthy vices) in this stressful time period and it’s caused consequences for some people.
Kolbe-Puckett has been in St. Joseph for two years, and was co-founded by Mark Puckett, who lost his son to addiction.
The clinic is open five days a week, and appointments can be made by phone or email. After contact is made, it typically takes one or two days to schedule an evaluation. Go online to www.stkolbepuckett.org to learn more about the programs offered.
“This fundraiser is a perfect example,” Smith said. “We continue to find ways to raise funds and to fulfill our mission.”