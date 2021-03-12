An investigation is underway after a fire at the Andrew County Jail Thursday.
According to a press release from the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, staff members were alerted by a fire alarm at the jail at about 4:40 p.m. March 11.
Jail staff quickly responded to Cell Block A, where smoke was visible. The sprinkler system extinguished the fire, which was believed to have been set by inmates, preventing further damage, the press release stated.
All inmates were relocated to a temporary holding cell while staff cleaned up, but they later were returned to their original cells.
The cause of the fire still is being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.