Amid increases in real estate prices nationwide, St. Joseph is no stranger to the complexities of the housing market.
Prices on homes have gone up 4.3% since July 2022, and this is a problem that doesn’t seem to have one clear problem or solution.
JoAnn Cobb, a local realtor, says that simple supply and demand is part of the issue.
“We have 112 active listings in Buchanan County at this time,” Cobb said. “That is low for a real estate market. When a house comes on the market, the realtor has to have their buyer totally pre-approved.”
Travis Pflugradt, a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker, said one reason that houses aren’t going up for sale is that the market doesn’t favor sellers.
“Interest rates play a big part of it,” Pflugradt said. “A lot of people that bought in the last couple of years are sitting in a much lower interest rate. They don’t want to change that for a higher interest rate now. It’s a great time to buy.”
Since it is such a good time for new homeowners to buy, those that find the right house for them often waste no time getting the process going. Houses that used to take a month to have a contract signed are now taking two weeks.
“It’s a tremendous difference,” Cobb said. “The attraction is there. As soon as it’s available, people are ready to buy. They’re showing that property within hours.”
While the lack of real estate on the market is a problem, residents have to first be able to afford to buy a house. According to the U.S. Census Bureau for St. Joseph, the median cost of a house was $120,300, while the median household income was $50,540.
However, through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), those looking to buy can get some assistance through a lower down payment.
“FHA doesn’t have anything to do with income,” Cobb said. “If somebody just started becoming a nurse, they use their money for education. That doesn’t mean it’s a lower standard to purchase a home FHA. “
Many residents in St. Joseph are fresh out of college and are looking for their first home on their own. This demographic sees some of the biggest challenges, as they battle a lack of money, affordable housing and available apartment options in the city.
Pflugardt said buying a home is still the better option if possible.
“Rent has gone up as well as the home prices,” Pflugradt said. “If you’re planning on staying in an area for at least a year, you’re buying. That’s an investment. Otherwise, you’re just paying equity to your landlord. Why not pay equity into yourself?”
Cobb agreed that a house is the way to go.
“I will always say you should always purchase a house if you can,” Cobb added. “It’s America’s dream to own a house. If that house comes on the market, just purchase it.”
