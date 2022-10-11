Children from across the area took a trip to Tiny Tot Town at the Civic Arena on Tuesday to learn about St. Joseph and everything the community has to offer.
The event celebrated its 32nd year on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
La’Sherrie Tyes is one of the many people who were paramount in putting the event together. She said that it is a great way to introduce the children to what is available in their community from a young age.
“It’s fun ... it’s a child’s paradise,” Tyes said. “They can come out and play and explore different things, get some sweet treats, meet a friend here and just kind of get to learn and learn about their community here.”
Many businesses and organizations were on display for the children as well. Some included the St. Joseph Fire Department and the Rolling Hills Library. Kids also had the opportunity to check out one of the St. Joseph School District buses and take pictures with Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Lauren Kelly also helped put the event on and said that there were over 25 community partners that came to help at the event.
“We are just delighted with all the community support and representatives from different parts of the community,” Kelly said.
The event was put on with the help of the workers at the Early Learning Center. One of the programs put on by the group is Parents as Teachers, which is offered through the St. Joseph School District.
“It’s a free program,” Tyes said. “We do home visits with our families once or twice a month. We go over child development information, general parenting questions to really help support the parent and child journey there.”
Kelly said that the event was canceled last year due to safety concerns with COVID-19 and that getting to this point this year was achieved through hard work.
“I think everyone was just excited to be back in person and enjoy this event as an entire family,” Kelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.