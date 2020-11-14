The phone calls always arrive during a heated campaign season.
Mark Matthews patiently listens to investors expressing their fears about Donald Trump and a looming trade war or Joe Biden and the slow march to socialism. When asked what to do, his response is always elegant in its simplicity.
Do nothing.
“You really can’t let the political story or situation that’s going on dictate your investing,” said Matthews, a financial advisor with Edward Jones in St. Joseph. “If I like the president or don’t like the president, that doesn’t matter. I’ve learned the markets don’t care.”
Politics might be a game of the heart, but investing is best left to the gray matter between the ears. A Republican investor who stood still during the Obama years would have missed out on a soaring stock market. The same could be said of a Democrat who remained inactive during the four years of Donald Trump.
“The party of the president matters very little,” Matthews said. Then he adds this interesting caveat. “Probably one of the best combinations of government, for the market, at least as far as the Dow Jones goes, is a Democratic president and a Republican Congress.”
An analysis from Invesco finds that the S&P 500 Index delivered an average annual return of 11% over the last 75 years, through both Democratic and Republican administrations. A “partisan” portfolio, one that invests only when a certain party is in power, would have underperformed by millions of dollars.
Much has been debated about the stock market’s performance under President Trump versus President Barack Obama. The fact is, investors did quite well under both. Kiplinger, a business and economics forecasting publication, ranked these presidents in the top five in market performance while in office: Calvin Coolidge (26.1% per year), Bill Clinton (15.2%), Barack Obama (13.8%), William McKinley (11.3%) and Donald Trump (11.3% through October).
Invesco rates annualized market performance since 1957 highest for Gerald Ford, followed by Obama, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and Clinton. Overall economic growth was strongest under John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Clinton and Reagan.
To some degree, timing and luck matters as much as anything. Clinton was fortunate to hold office during the start of the dot-com boom, which fueled massive investment, while George W. Bush is nowhere near the top because his presidency coincided with the ensuing bust, 9/11 and then the mortgage meltdown.
Matthews said it’s important to not let politics cloud your judgement or worry about which president climbs to the top of which list. Much is outside a president’s control in determining market growth, including the Federal Reserve’s decisions on keeping interest rates low and priming markets with the purchase of mortgage-backed securities and other assets.
“I think oftentimes they get too much blame and credit when it comes to economic performance,” said Dr. David Harris, professor and chairman of the Economics Department at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Goldman Sachs believes Obama benefited from a benign rate environment while both George H.W. and George W. Bush, as well as Trump early in his term, paid a price for tighter monetary policy.
“What really matters is our economy’s dynamism and ability to grow over time,” Matthews said. “Over time, the trend is up. That hasn’t changed.”
That’s not to say that a president’s decisions don’t have consequences. In 2008, in the teeth of the financial crisis, Obama nominated Tim Geithner, president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, to lead the treasury department. It was a safe pick that reassured markets at the time.
Joe Biden would face a similar choice for treasury secretary. Would he go with someone like Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, a respected economist who would send a similarly reassuring signal, or a person like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who would appeal to progressives but raise concerns on Wall Street about increased financial regulation?
Matthews said what the markets need most from the next president is additional coronavirus stimulus. He said the markets probably reacted positively after the election because investors may like the prospect of a Republican Senate that checks the more progressive impulses of a Democratic president.
”There’s compromise to get things done,” he said. “Sometimes nothing gets done at all, which in many cases is just as well.”
Ned Davis Research finds that, since 1901, the Dow Jones Industrial Average performs best with a Democratic president and a Republican Congress. Under a Republican administration and Congress, inflation stays more tame and bond markets perform better.
Harris, at Benedictine, said a newly elected president can inject a sense of optimism that provides a boost for stocks. He said the resolution from an election can serve as a confidence-builder.
“Stocks aren’t worth what they’re worth,” he said. “They’re worth what we think they’re worth.”
The markets are, to some degree, the inverse of politics. Edward Jones research finds that some of the best returns came when a president’s approval rating was in the middling 36% to 50% range, which is Obama and Trump territory. If that’s the case, investors may hope that Biden proves equally unpopular.