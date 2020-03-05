The St. Joseph Police Department continues to investigate three incidents of shots being fired that occurred within the last month, but a lack of cooperation from the victims in the cases has led to an impasse.
According to Sr. Joseph Police Department Capt. Jeff Wilson, detectives are still investigating shootings that occurred on Shady Avenue, South 22nd Street and at the corner of Messanie and 24th streets.
“These investigations are difficult for the simple fact that in all these investigations, we’re not receiving too much cooperation from the victims in these cases,” Wilson said.
He added, without specifying which case, that criminal activity surrounded at least some of the alleged victims.
“There’s information that leads the detectives to believe that there’s a good chance that the victims in these cases may not be unfamiliar with possible suspects,” Wilson said. “Definitely in one of these cases there’s illegal behavior present during the time of the shooting.”
The shooting near 24th and Messanie occurred on Feb. 29.
Just days earlier, on Feb. 24, a house on the 700 block of Shady Avenue was struck by gunfire.
On the evening of Feb. 10, two houses were struck by gunfire in the 600 block of South 22nd Street.
No injuries have been reported from any of the incidents.
Due to the lack of cooperation from the victims, Wilson said the police department is asking for tips from the general public. Those can be offered by calling the hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477) or by heading online to stjoemo.info/597/Online-Crime-Reporting.
No suspects have been arrested in the incidents.