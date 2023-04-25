With an already busy time of year in the Kansas City area getting even busier thanks to the 2023 NFL Draft, highway construction could present travel challenges for fans around the region.
Being the major event on the sports calendar, supporters of various teams will be visiting Kansas City from all across the nation to get in on the action.
For fans in states like Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, highway construction is going to be a deterrent en route to their destination.
Interstate 29 in St. Joseph has been undergoing construction on both sides of the highway at the Frederick Avenue exit. This has been the cause of several crashes since construction began and will likely be a distraction until the planned completion date of early July.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Shane Hux said construction has caused issues all across the state.
“(In) construction zones, we did investigate 3,510 motor vehicle crashes statewide,” Hux said. “Out of those crashes, 1,172 of the people were injured and 15 were killed in construction zones.”
A problem with the interstate has been bottlenecking due to construction being done on certain lanes. Crews are beginning now to shift lanes as some lanes are being finished up.
Even for locals that take this route on a daily basis, keeping up to date with the shifting lanes is essential.
“They are getting ready to relocate the barriers and open up the southbound passing lane,” Hux said. “They’ll be moving that over because that construction has been completed. So they’re going to start on the other side.”
Officials say the construction is a necessary evil for the Frederick Avenue exit. While Hux and highway officials can’t give a foolproof way to work around the construction, they can give reminders to give driving your full attention.
“For the safety of the people out there working, you’re driving through their office,” Hux said. “Just stay vigilant, pay attention and slow down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.