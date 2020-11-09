Two short-term ramp closures will impact traffic and businesses Tuesday in St. Joseph.
Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will repair pavement at the interchange of Interstate 29 and south U.S. Route 169. The work requires the closure of the southbound off-ramp from I-29 to U.S. Route 169 and the northbound on-ramp to I-29 from U.S. Route 169.
Crews will first close the southbound off-ramp around 10 a.m. Tuesday. That closure is expected to be in place for approximately 90 minutes. They will open that ramp, then close the northbound on-ramp around 12:30 p.m. for approximately 90 minutes. During the closures, motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.