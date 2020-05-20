InterServ's board of directors voted in new members, a new executive committee and a new president for 2020 at its 111th annual meeting, which was held online this week.
Incoming members for 2020 are Steve Huff, Kris Hildebrand, Cindy Crouse, Sofia Giorgi, Carol Sparks, Diane Watson and Natalie Ward. Those approved for the executive committee positions are Molly Pierce, secretary; Pat Modlin, treasurer; and George Mulder., vice president. The new board will be under the leadership of Scott Killgore, president. He replaces Ken Newton, who remains on the board as a member-at-large.
Outgoing board members whose terms have expired are Richard Nolf, Steve Lovely, Danielle McGaughy, Thelma Wyrick and Cheryl Anderson.
InterServ is a faith-based, not-for-profit, service organization that brings people together in service and advocacy to help children, youth, families and seniors live life more fully and more capably.