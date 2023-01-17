Interserv Volunteer Services Director Laraine Jones files paperwork Tuesday at her office. Laraine is in charge of Interserv's tax return service for seniors, which now is taking calls for people wanting to schedule appointments.
Appointments are now being accepted for tax return filings through Interserv's Retired Services Volunteer Program, and the organization already is receiving many calls from interested seniors.
The agency expects to help around 1,000 low- to moderate-income seniors with returns this tax season.
They can do around 70 simple state and federal tax returns a day, Interserv Volunteer Services Director Laraine Jones said.
"We have come to expect it. You know, we help a lot of folks that have low to moderate income," she said. "We know that there are a lot of people that cannot afford to go to the bigger agencies, like, you know, the other tax preparer companies or to CPAs."
Almost 20 seniors volunteer with tax assistance, including eight people who directly work on returns. They receive training to understand how to process taxes on the computer and review any changes from the IRS or new laws over the past year, Jones said.
Returns are still done using physical documents, which can be helpful because some people might not be able to fill out their tax info online, Jones said.
"Not everybody has internet access; not everyone has a computer," she said. "We are there for people who need assistance, with us entering the information into the computer."
They have to bring photo I.D., social security cards and any IRS tax forms for their household, Jones said.
Services will be available from 9 a.m. to noon starting Feb. 1 at the Calvin Center. Seniors can call 816-558-3240 to set up an appointment.
"We have by request, if someone wants to be interviewed in person, we can do that, so that's strictly by appointment," she said. "Everybody needs to bring all the documents we need at one time so that we can help them at that time or else they will have to reschedule their appointments."
