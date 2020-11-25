When Thanksgiving arrives this Thursday, InterServ already will have distributed 600 meals for the holiday.
The last 150 will go out the door Wednesday, and those will be special, hot meals.
After the COVID-19 pandemic began, InterServ started freezing the majority of its Meals on Wheels and then delivering multiple packages at one time rather than daily in order to reduce contact.
Delivering meals isn’t the only way the organization is serving those in need during the holidays. InterServ has a few initiatives to focus directly on seniors in the community.
Danielle Brown is the director of social services and human resources at InterServ.
“We have done our annual turkey giveaways, so we did turkeys and sides and have given 250 of those meals so far to seniors and other families throughout the community,” Brown said.
The agency also is beginning its senior angel tree, which is a way to bring the giving season to older adults.
“They are nominated by their caregivers, by their Meals on Wheels drivers, or by someone else with InterServ who works with them,” Brown said. “They might want some sweats, some pajamas, a new robe and slippers or just snacks and coloring books.”
Those interested in adopting an individual can call the InterServ office at 816-238-4511. The caregivers and staff who have nominated the seniors bring in a list of gift ideas.
Increased isolation during the holidays can lower some people’s spirits. Compounding that is that some InterServ seniors do not have families.
“We will be delivering gifts mid-December, so as soon as you can, call,” Brown said. “And as soon as you can get some things rounded up to get together for our seniors the better, but we don’t like to cut it off because we’d like to continue to give the cheer as long as we can.”