The COVID-19 pandemic and protests against police brutality have overshadowed a lot of things, but local service agencies must move forward with their missions.

Interserv, a faith-based community alliance that spearheads a number of initiatives inside the greater St. Joseph area, elected a new board recently. Scott Killgore became president, replacing Ken Newton, a senior reporter and columnist at the St. Joseph News-Press.

"You know, Ken just said best of luck," Killgore said with a smirk. "There's great people here and they've been through things before and we'll get through (the pandemic), but it's gonna be challenging. It won't be easy."

Interserv has evolved and changed its strategy because of the coronavirus.

It's easy to see the changes the Meals on Wheels program has undergone. It typically delivers food to community members on a daily basis, but because of the pandemic, volunteers have been distributing meals for an entire week on a single day.

"For some of those elderly recipients of those meals, that's their social contact," Killgore said. "It may be done differently now, it may be done with a mask on, it may be done with gloves and that kind of thing, but there's still that person-to-person contact, which is, we human beings can't live without that."

Interserv has had to trim back a number of its summer programs. Both Summer Jam and Summer Spike were cancelled. The programs typically offer basketball and volleyball competitions for youth 14 and younger.

However, other programs may be able to resume at a limited capacity.

"The Wesley Weightlifters, now they're beginning to do some weightlifting again in small numbers," Killgore said.

Besides Killgore, the board is comprised of Dr. George Mulder as Vice President, Pat Modlin as treasurer and Dr. Molly Pierce as secretary, with at-large members Newton, Ron Barbosa and Dr. Dennis Merritt.

Other board members include Anna Schwarz, Fritz Hegeman, Carolyn Sampson, Mike Wasko, Pam Felder, Josh Emberton, LaTonya Williams, Beth Cobb, Dr. Jimmy Albright, Betty Akard, Joey Austin, Steve Huff, Kris Hildebrand, Cindy Crouse, Sophia Giorgi, Carol Sparks, Diane Watson and Natalie Ward.

"We've got a good board, they ask a lot of good questions," Killgore said. "But I also think that a big job of the board, and of me as president, is to be as supportive as we can of the staff that's here, of the leadership that's here."