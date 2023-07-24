Unless more host families step up, many exchange students’ hopes to come to places like the Midwest may be hampered.
The International Student Exchange expects participants to arrive to the U.S. within the next month, if they have a place to stay. Each year, on average, 2,800 students travel to the United States through ISE on a cultural visa to study abroad.
The idea behind the ISE arose after World War II as a way to promote cultural understanding and friendships between countries.
“I believe Western Missouri is, like, one of the best places to end up,” said Sieger Danduma, a Netherlands student in the program. “Or just, I think in general the whole United States might be, but, you know, really living in a typical American family, American high school. And I think that see, providing that is such a nice thing that they can help students give them the, well, the American dream.”
The students aren’t the only ones who benefit from the exchange program. Welcoming international students is culturally enriching for the host families as well, said Heidi Sullivan, the area representative for the ISE. She remembered hosting international students as being a cultural enlightenment.
“They learn so much about America but not only do we learn about their culture,” Sullivan said. “But one of the things that I had not expected was that we also, I think, learn a lot about our culture, that, you know, things you just don’t really notice or that you take for granted. you sort of, like, see America through these kids’ eyes. And I think that we learn a lot about our own culture and our country through hosting these kids.”
The ISE needs more host families for the several incoming students still without housing arrangements. The organization encourages families with children, retirees, empty nesters and single households to welcome students so they can have the experience of a lifetime.
Former international exchange student Lorena Cavuoti Cabanillas said her experience was life-altering for her.
“The connections that they create with the person coming to this and going to the States is very special and very precious,” Cavuoti Cabanillas said. “And I feel like they’re doing something right and they are doing something very potentially life-changing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.