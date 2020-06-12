Dave Gall is being appointed as the interim treasurer of Buchanan County, local officials said.
The appointment is made by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, and although officials in his office did not return a request for more information, Mary Baack-Garvey, the Buchanan County Clerk, confirmed the appointment to News-Press NOW on Friday. Information on when Gall is expected to take up the post will come some time in the next week, Baack-Garvey said.
Gall could not be reached Friday for comment. Lee Sawyer, the presiding commissioner for Buchanan County, also confirmed the appointment.
According to election records, Gall is running as a Republican for treasurer this year. He’s facing Democrat James P. “Jimmy” Nash. Incumbent John D. Nash, also a Democrat, recently retired from the office.