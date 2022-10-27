Cmdr. Dave Hart

Interim Police Chief Dave Hart joins News-Press NOW for Community Conversations.

 News-Press NOW

Among the challenges facing the St. Joseph Police Department is the transition brought about by the retirement of longtime Chief Chris Connally. Commander Dave Hart, a 23-year veteran of the department, is serving as interim police chief.

Hart said the department is very early in the selection process for the new chief. In the meantime, the department is still dealing with other personnel challenges. In fact, Hart calls staffing the "No. 1 challenge right now," with equipment needs being a close second.

Charles Christian can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.