Among the challenges facing the St. Joseph Police Department is the transition brought about by the retirement of longtime Chief Chris Connally. Commander Dave Hart, a 23-year veteran of the department, is serving as interim police chief.
Hart said the department is very early in the selection process for the new chief. In the meantime, the department is still dealing with other personnel challenges. In fact, Hart calls staffing the "No. 1 challenge right now," with equipment needs being a close second.
"During our transition time we really want to focus on retaining our best people, attracting quality candidates to the St. Joseph Police Department, and then giving the tools ... they need to do the best job," he said.
He and the entire department recognize the possible boost that the passage of an upcoming tax proposal could bring in November. If the bill were to pass, the top priority, according to Hart, would still be to keep the officers currently in place.
"It takes a long time to train new officers," Hart said, "So, we don't want to lose the quality people that we have."
More funding would make this easier. Furthermore, he said, more competitive pay would make it easier to attract new officers. The department is still running short of personnel.
Competitive pay and newer equipment can, in the words of Hart, "give the service the community deserves."
In addition to regular patrol needs and special needs in regard to crime in the community, the opioid crisis remains a challenge for St. Joseph and for other police forces throughout the country. Hart said that the city joins forces with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office both in education about the dangers of drugs like fentanyl and in the area of enforcement.
"If we're limited on the number of officers we have on the street, then we're limited in the amount of proactive things we can do," he said.
He adds that they still are able to respond to emergency needs, but more officers and equipment would help in regard to preventative measures for all crimes, including the opioid crisis.
Currently, the department is at least 20 officers short of what Hart said they need to fill as a minimum. He adds that getting brand new officers on the street from day one can take almost a year. This is another reason why competitive salaries to attract and keep experienced officers are so important. It can buy time for new officers to be recruited and trained properly. For Hart, the priority becomes a citywide effort to make St. Joseph as attractive as possible, which benefits not only the local economy, but also the local police department.
Hart expresses thankfulness for the strong working relationships that exist in St. Joseph.
"A big part of community policing is working with all parts of the community," he said.
He added that the police and the county meet consistently with nonprofit agencies and the university community in order to strategize and plan.
"It's really a community collaboration," Hart said, "trying to make this the best place to live that we can."
