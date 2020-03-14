Springtime brings flowers, rain, allergies and people looking to sign on for insurance.
Flood insurance is on the forefront of farmers' and business owners' minds that are susceptible for damage from the high waters. The events of last year can affect this year’s price of policies for both types of insurance. Locals are looking to solidify their protection going into flooding season, according to workers within the insurance community.
“The maximum limit available on a structure is $500,000,” Heidi Walker, the Vice President of CBIZ Insurance Services, said. “That is the limit that is able to be covered by FEMA. If you have a structure that is valued over that limit you might need to put one, two or three policies together to get your business covered.”
FEMA is the first step for businesses applying to get coverage for this year. If your structure is in the flood plain and needs more coverage that is when other insurance carriers can come in.
On the agriculture side, if they were insured before March 15, 2019, and their land was damaged by the flood after that date, they still have coverage on that ground for prevent planting.
A local crop agent who deals with people in Northwest Missouri said the people covered have been calling to see if they are covered this year as well.
“A lot of people had concerns if they had insurance along the river,” Jeff Rhode, vice president and team leader of crop insurance at FCS Financial, said. “Those high risk areas that were effected by the breach levees last year have had some cause for concern.”
The problem with both commercial business and crop flood insurance is that the policy prices are going up for people seeking coverage, with the unprecedented consistency of the water here in Missouri last year and the outlook for 2020 looking grim. Insurance carriers have to protect themselves too, not just the customers.
“The one thing producers need to be aware of is, that if they have insurance, but it may cost them more this year for the exact same coverage,” Rhode said about crop insurance coverage.
Carriers can decide themselves which rates to increase and where to set their premium limits at due to what concern levels they have individually for the upcoming flood season.
“Carriers pay employees big bucks that are statistical, analytical type people that look at past experiences, what has happened, what the Missouri Corps of Engineers is doing for water releases,” Walker said. “They put all of that together in their database and determine what route they want to go as far as limiting their premium.”
People in need of insurance, whether it is crop, commercial or residential flood coverage are now in the time of the year where those decisions are made. Whether that is seeing if rates are going up, if the premiums are lower than expected or getting base coverage in the first place, insurance rates can be foreseen -- the nature of water cannot.