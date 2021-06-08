A large fire that developed south of Downtown Saturday was intentionally set, according to inspectors.
The pile of railroad ties near Sixth and Atchison streets caught fire Saturday around noon. The fire caused heavy smoke closing one lane of Interstate 229.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said the fire was harder to fight because of a flammable chemical coating the wood to prevent rotting called Creosol.
