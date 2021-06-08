Inspectors say railroad ties were intentionally set on fire Saturday

St. Joseph firefighters work to put out a fire on Saturday. Inspectors announce the fire was intentionally set.

 By Morgan Riddell News-Press NOW

A large fire that developed south of Downtown Saturday was intentionally set, according to inspectors. 

The pile of railroad ties near Sixth and Atchison streets caught fire Saturday around noon. The fire caused heavy smoke closing one lane of Interstate 229. 

St. Joseph Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said the fire was harder to fight because of a flammable chemical coating the wood to prevent rotting called Creosol. 

Morgan Riddell can be reached at morgan.riddell@newspressnow.com

