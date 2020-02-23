Spring is less than a month away, which means warmer weather and the return of bugs and insects.
However, the extinction and endangerment of many insects has been on the rise in recent years.
“A lot of this has to do with the herbicide and insecticide use that is going on,” said Shelly Cox, Remington Nature Center naturalist. “Farmers and landowners are using these products to kill insects, but they are not always selective as to the target insects they’re after.”
Herbicides also are killing the plants these insects eat to survive.
“We have seen a 25% increase in those types of chemicals that are being used in the past 25 to 30 years, so that’s made a big impact,” Cox said.
Other factors also play a role, such as climate change and nighttime lights. The lights naturally kill off the bugs but also change how they behave. Scientists believe that insects navigate at night by the use of the moon and the stars.
“So if you have all of these city lights that are inhibiting that, it makes it hard for them to do what they would naturally do in order to find food or find mates,” Cox said.
One of the greatest factors for insect endangerment is human impact by turning over land, housing and strip mall additions, as well as agricultural use.
“A lot of people don’t really think about bugs. We would rather avoid them, but we don’t understand that we need them,” Cox said. “Without insects we can’t survive.”
Butterflies are among the first insects to return when temperatures start warming up.
“We know that about 80% to 90% of monarchs have been lost in the last 20 years,” Cox said.
Honey bees also will be making a return as they begin to clean our their hives. Early-budding trees will provide a resource for nectar and pollen.