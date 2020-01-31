The Iowa caucuses matter. The presidential cycles this century have seen Iowa winners Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Al Gore become the nominees of their respective parties.
That is, they matter unless they don’t. Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum and Ted Cruz also have won in Iowa without being part of the mix when the November elections rolled around.
Despite the outsized influence heaped upon Iowa — compare its 3.2 million population to California’s 39.6 million — and what some see as atypical demographics, its first-in-the-nation status makes the state essential for presidential hopefuls.
A decision comes Monday night as caucuses are held across Iowa.
New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina come in ensuing weeks, and a whole host of states make their nominating decisions from March 3 through March 10. (Missouri’s primary is on this latter date.)
But candidates believe they can make or break their electoral hopes with a good showing in Iowa, and they visit coffee shops, school gyms, cattle barns and town halls in the pursuit.
Dr. Jonathan Euchner, an Iowan and a political scientist at Missouri Western State University, believes the caucus system in that state serves a valuable role.
“It makes the winners of Iowa, Democrat and Republican, better presidents, because they actually have to meet real people,” he said. “I think Iowans take it pretty seriously. Those that show up ask good questions, and I think it’s a really nice vetting process.”
Many Democratic candidates began working in Iowa a year or more ago, a visit or two to weigh interest followed by the methodical construction of a ground operation.
Even in a media-centered age, Iowans famously expect to see the candidates up close. The impeachment trial in Washington has caused a handful of senators seeking the nomination to be away from the state in the final days before the caucuses.
Euchner believes the absences might not be as dramatic as many think.
“It’s organization, that’s the key to getting people to show up,” he said. “At this point, if you don’t have an organization, you’re not going anywhere.”
Last Sunday found Andrea Cole and Derek Evans in Council Bluffs, Iowa, knocking on doors on behalf of Bernie Sanders. They also had done canvassing for the candidate in 2016.
The Buchanan County Democrats view the caucus system from the perspective of Missourians accustomed to primaries.
“The point of a caucus is to have conversations,” Cole said. “They have these conversations about their candidates (and) they try to persuade one another. ... They’re a little bit more open to candidates’ views and opinions trying to make their own decisions.”
In Missouri, Evans said, voters have not had nearly as much access to candidate positions.
“There aren’t ads bombarding you. There’s not literature at your door just yet in Missouri about these sorts of things,” he said. “Over a year’s span, you’re going to know something about something.”
Part of the responsibility of field volunteers in Iowa is informing potential caucus-goers about the fundamentals: where to go, what time to be there.
“If you’re not politically active, day in and day out, most people may not make the plans, and they just need a lot of reminders,” Cole said.
With all that, though, the prospect of excess exists. Evans recounted one door knocked on last weekend.
“(She) made a comment that somebody had just made a phone call to her house about Bernie, and here I was within a couple of minutes knocking on her door,” he said. “So there has to be some overkill there.”
Euchner worries the caucus system in Iowa might be in its last days. He remembers its origins in the 1970s, a post-Vietnam reaction of stirring grass-roots democracy. Media-driven campaigning could push the caucuses toward extinction.
“I’m not sure the DNC thinks the caucuses serve diversity, and they think Iowa is unrepresentative,” the professor said. “If the Democrats nominate someone who loses to Trump, or if the winner of the Iowa caucuses doesn’t get the nomination, I think the caucuses are in trouble.”