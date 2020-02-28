The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has officially announced that it will be creating trial teams in an effort to better serve the community.
Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said the two teams consisting of three assistant prosecutors each will combine the skills and expertise of each lawyer to make better decisions about plea deals, research cases and work in trials together.
Holiday said the decision came after the office went through 16 jury trials last year and worked on around 1,500 cases.
"We had a significant number of jury trials last year in the office; I had three murder trials," Holliday said. "During that time period, when I was working on several major trials, I did not have an adequate amount of time to really counsel and talk with other assistants in the office."
Holliday has named assistant prosecutors Michelle Davidson and Chad Gaddie as the two team leaders, with both lawyers having experience in criminal defense and prosecution.
Davidson served as a public defender in Buchanan County and in the Maryville, Missouri, area before joining the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
"It's good to have experience on both sides," Davidson said. "The more experience you have enables you to really take a look at a case and judge it fairly."
Davidson will be teaming up with Kristina Ziet and Joshua Bachman, two attorneys she says she’s already spent a lot of time brainstorming with.
"For the last year, Josh Bachman and Kristina and myself, even though these are newly formed teams, we have been meeting on a weekly basis over lunch on almost a regular basis, just talking about our trials, brainstorming," Davidson said. "It's a group that we're comfortable, we're familiar with and and we're excited to continue working together."
Gaddie also brings experience from the world of defense, having run a private practice for many years.
"The great part about doing criminal defense, and then coming back and doing prosecution, is that you get to see both sides of the case," Gaddie said. "And you're better able to anticipate what the defenses might be when you put the prosecution together."
Gaddie’s teammates will consist of Robert Rieinhardt and Monica Morrey, who have been working with Gaddie already on some of his more high-profile cases.
“I believe what it will do is increase communication within the office. And the more we learn about each other's cases, the better information will have," Gaddies said. "And that better information, I believe, will help us improve our charging decisions, our plea offers and then ultimately our trial strategy.”
Holliday said he will continue to take on his own cases and trials, but hopes the creation of these teams will help him better handle the many cases coming through his doors.
"I have a lot of duties now that I didn't have before -- administrative duties, supervising a lot of people, budgeting, the County Commission -- all those things that are now on my plate that weren't there before," Holliday said. "Plus, keeping up with legal changes, and just sort of monitoring and supervising what happens in the office. It's a big job."