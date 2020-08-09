A large increase in online and phone scams have been seen nationwide and affected large companies in Missouri.
When COVID-19 sent a large amount of people home to work, online scams have increased 150% nationwide and 350% worldwide. Since March, two Missouri based companies, Garmin and Ameren Missouri, have been affected by online ransomware attacks.
Sergeant Tracy Barton with the St. Joseph Police Department has seen recent reports of online scams via email.
“Somebody gets an email and they click on the link in the email thinking it’s from Facebook — but its not from Facebook. Its a scam. So if you can think of it, the scammers have thought of it too,“ Barton said.
The FBI and Homeland Security released an alert about a recent increase in online shopping scams.
The release stated, “the scams direct victims to fraudulent websites via ads on social media platforms and popular online search engines’ shopping pages.”
They warn of fraudulent sites that Barton said can often go unnoticed by a user.
“You accidentally maybe type a different letter from PayPal, and scammers have thought of that. They will make a fake site that looks like PayPal, and now you have put in your credentials for your banking information,” Barton said.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a report on the convincing attributes that scam emails are able to have.
“Phishing messages employ a combination of legitimate business names and domains, professional terminology and language implying urgency to persuade victims to activate open attachments,” the report said.
Barton said there are a few ways you can protect yourself from becoming a victim to online scams and also ways you can be prepared if it does happen.
“Don't click on any emails that have an attachment that you’re not expecting. Be careful on what you click on, because that’s how they get a hold of your stuff,” Barton said. ”(You could) back your files up on a separate device where you could wipe your computer and start fresh because you have a backup and don’t have to pay the ransom.”
There have been additional local reports of fraudulent callers saying they are from the police or sheriff's office and have a warrant for the person's arrest. Bartons said this one comes with an odd request that they would never ask.
“They're saying someone has a warrant for their arrest and instructing to buy gift cards for their warrant. The police department will never do that,” Barton said.
Barton suggests not answering a call with an unknown number and wait for a message. He also encouraged identifying if a call or email looks suspicious or even too good to be true, then it is most likely a scam.