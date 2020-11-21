St. Joseph and surrounding areas saw solid income growth last year, including in rural counties that reported some of the biggest gains in the country.
Now, the question is whether that momentum will continue following the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy.
Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said he’s optimistic.
“You would intuitively think that this figure might be a little lower next year,” Lilly said, “in part because we have seen a higher rate of unemployment. Of course, you also have the reality of the stimulus.”
What’s not in dispute is that the most recent numbers reflect a tight labor market that drove both income and wage growth across the board.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released a report last week that showed Buchanan County’s personal income increased 3.5% from 2018 to 2019, to $40,156 a year. That was a bigger increase than the 1.5% from 2017 to 2018 and roughly in line with the average of 4% for metropolitan areas and 3.5% for rural areas.
The swings were even bigger in rural areas, including an increase of 12.1% in Doniphan County, Kansas, to $44,486.
The economic development director in Doniphan County said rural areas sometimes experience sharper spikes because of year-to-year variation in farm income.
“Even though they classify Doniphan County as a metro area, we’re still extremely rural,” said Leah Johnson, the county’s director of economic development. “I know 2019 was a great farming year, great for yields.”
Some speculated that the income growth in rural counties last year could be tied to government payments intended to blunt the impact of tariffs for farmers. In Atchison County, Missouri, personal income increased 20% — the highest rate in the state — to $48,160. Holt County had the second-highest rate of increase, at 19.3%.
“In Buchanan County we have had a fairly strong increase in wage rates as compared to many of our peer communities,” Lilly said, “but it tends to grow a little more slowly than some of the rural areas. You don’t see that fluctuation.”
The BEA’s personal income numbers reflect a broad range of payments, including wages, retiree benefits, government transfer payments, rents and ownership of some financial assets. A different report from the state of Missouri takes a more narrow look at private sector wages and found that St. Joseph workers saw an average increase of 6% in September of 2020 compared to the same month in 2019.
The average private sector wage was $24.15 in the St. Joseph metropolitan area. Average hourly earnings in St. Joseph ranged from $32.44 in professional/business services to $14.83 in leisure and hospitality.
Lilly said St. Joseph’s economy has weathered the coronavirus better than others, in part because the concentration of manufacturing and distribution employers saw fewer job reductions during the stay-at-home orders and their aftermath. He said the wage growth doesn’t just benefit individual workers but also has a broader effect on consumer spending.
“Much of the work that we do from an economic development standpoint is intended to raise the tide, so to speak, raise the opportunity for additional income so people can have a better life,” Lilly said. “There is the old adage that raising tide lifts all boats. Certainly, I think incomes are part of that tide.”
Kylee Strough, president of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said wage and income growth is good news for the community, but she believes it’s also important to recognize that some are still struggling to make ends meet.
She said some workers have experienced income disruptions because of COVID-19, while women are often more likely to lose hours at work if a child needs support for home-based schooling. Single mothers can find that the cost of child care or other services outpaces the increase in wages.
”I’m fearful it’s going to be a long, hard winter,” she said. “Even when all economic indicators are good there are still households that are struggling.”