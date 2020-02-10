“What are you?”
That question is often asked of many multiracial people. The problem is, there’s never an easy answer. People can feel somewhat forced to pick a single race.
Author Heidi Durrow, who has a Danish mom and an African-American dad, had trouble finding a publisher for her book about a biracial coming of age tale, because she was told there wasn’t much of an audience for such a story.
She remembers when Barack Obama was campaigning for president, the word “biracial” seemed to be everywhere. The literary landscape shifted, and Durrow’s book, “The Girl Who fell From the Sky,” soon became a bestseller.
“There’s a long-forgotten history of mixed-race people having achieved great things, but they had to choose one race over another because they weren’t identified as multiracial,” Durrow said in a Psychology Today article. “Obama made a difference because he talked about it openly.”
Since the U.S. Census began allowing Americans to report more than one race in 2000, the number of people marking multiple boxes has risen dramatically.
Today, mixed-race marriages are at an all-time high, and the number of multiracial Americans is growing three times as fast as the general population, according to the Pew Research Center.
Currently, multiracial people account for only 7% of the American population, but that number is expected to grow to 20% by the year 2050.
It’s a far cry today from the the early parts of the 20th century, when mixed-race people were considered “tragic mulattos.” They were assumed to be sad or suicidal because they did not fit into the black world or white world. The common belief was that they would never succeed in life.
Movies in the 1930s and 1950s like “Pinky” and “Imitation of Life’ illustrated that belief.
Today, many athletes, such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, entertainers and other famous people who are multiracial are highly successful, which counteracts that myth.
Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center, said children as young as 3 can recognize racial differences. It’s important that parents help these children develop a healthy self-concept and identity.
“As a parent or caregiver to a child who is biracial/multitracial, we want to make sure that we are fostering an environment where the child can have an opportunity to develop a healthy self concept,” she said.
Hannon added that it’s also important for a child to be prepared for that inevitable “What are you?” question.
“As a parent, it’s an opportunity to demonstrate to your child how to handle awkward conversations without becoming defensive or angry,” she said.
How a multiracial child perceives himself or herself may change across a lifespan or different situations.
Hannon said she sees the negative connotations lessening in every generation. Barbie dolls now come in all skin tones.
“If they don’t see people that look like them on TV or they don’t have toys available that mimic them, that can be a hard thing because it sends a subtle message to children of their differences and this other way might be better,” she said.