Two Republican candidates officially declared their candidacy for Buchanan County Sheriff on the first day they were eligible to do so.
Current Sheriff Bill Puett touted experience and past leadership, while challenger Keith Dudley, who currently is a sergeant with the St. Joseph Police Department, pushed for change.
"We're really tough and aggressive on crime," Puett said. "We've demonstrated that over the last four years. We engage with the community, we look to solve community problems."
Dudley said one of his campaign promises is to expand patrols from the sheriff's department in the city limits. Sheriff's deputies typically have patrolled rural areas of the county and backed up city officers when needed.
"The last time I checked, the citizens of St. Joseph also pay taxes that go to the wages of the sheriff's department as well," Dudley said. "So they deserve the services just as much as the people in the county."
Puett countered that residents of the rural areas expect their streets to be patrolled and noted the police department has a large contingent focused only on enforcement while the sheriff's department deals with many areas.
"They expect sheriff's deputies to be in the county patrolling, answering calls, doing those type of thing," Puett said. "We come into the city and back them up on a lot of things."
He said the county has 21 patrol "slots" for road patrol deputies.
Puett also played up his experience, already having served one term as sheriff. Dudley said he served one year as an acting captain, an experience he'll lean on should be become sheriff.
"I was in retail management. I've been in sales. I've been successful in everything I've done," Dudley said. "Law enforcement is no different."
He also said that he's "teachable" and "doesn't lead with an iron fist."
"We talk about things, it's not just my way or the highway," Dudley said.
Dudley and Puett said they wanted to raise wages to retain deputies, something they both said has been a problem in the county.
"When I came in we restructured the jail," Puett said. "We were able to increase pay to the deputies by $3,500 to $4,000."
However, Dudley said money isn't the only reason deputies are leaving the department.
"So it really starts with a culture," he said. "I mean, I want a culture where it's going to be a team leadership. It's not just one person in charge."
As of the last financial filings in early January, neither campaign has a substantial amount of cash.
Subtracting cash on hand from debt, Puett's campaign has $284. Dudley's campaign has no debt and a total of $400 donated.
In the days before the 2016 primary vote, Puett's campaign reported just more than $7,000 in cash on hand. Before the general election, his campaign reported spending $47,500.
Puett won election in 2016, defeating Democrat Ron Fisher and Pat Grove, who ran as an independent, with about 49% of the vote.