Missouri’s low-wage workers get a pay increase this year, that much is certain.
The broader impact remains a matter of debate after the state’s minimum wage jumped to $9.45 an hour on Jan. 1, an increase of 85 cents. It’s part of a five-year march to $12 an hour by 2023, following voter approval of a statewide ballot issue in 2018.
“I think the minimum wage going up is a good thing,” said Dave Riggs, co-owner of Dunkin’, Arby’s and Cold Stone Creamery in St. Joseph. “The people that work for our type of businesses tend to make minimum wage or close to it. It’s going to give them more disposable income.”
The theory is that a rising tide raises all boats, or in this case sells more doughnuts and ice cream. But for some, the minimum wage comes with a downside as employers look to raise prices to accommodate increased labor costs.
Chuck Kempf, director of parks, recreation and civic facilities for the city of St. Joseph, estimates that the minimum wage increase will cost $200,000 over a five-year period. Some of those costs are made up through increased user fees at the city’s golf course, pools, ice rink and other recreational facilities.
“It starts really pushing the wages that we pay our full-time people,” Kempf said. “Financially, that’s difficult.”
A relatively small number of workers are paid at the minimum wage. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that less than 1 percent of Missouri’s hourly workers were paid at the minimum wage in 2018. The Show Me Institute expects the wage increase to affect 367,000 hourly workers in Missouri between 2018 to 2023, but only one in five of those workers are adults living in poverty.
The rest, according to the St. Louis-based Show Me Institute analysis, are teenagers living at home or adults taking second jobs.
Vernon Patterson works with more than 100 businesses as the owner of the Express Employment Professionals staffing office in St. Joseph. He said only four of those businesses were paying below the $9.45 minimum wage last year.
Patterson said market forces and job openings have a bigger impact on worker pay, so St. Joseph is seeing upward pressure on wages even without the state mandate.
“I think wages have kept up,” he said.
For those who don’t make minimum wage, the impact could be felt through increased prices. Rebecca Lobina, director of the Small Business Development Center, said a minimum wage increase hits day cares and home-health businesses hard because they can’t cut staffing without having a significant impact on safety or quality of care.
The solution is often to transfer that cost to customers.
“It’s a trickle up instead of a trickle down,” she said. “This is an ongoing concern for a lot of small businesses that I work with, especially ones with finite resources. The only way they can make up the difference is to increase prices.”
The minimum wage doesn’t just affect those at the lowest end of the pay scale. Lobina said one day care in St. Joseph insists on keeping wages above minimum wage in order to limit turnover. That means its payroll costs could go up 20 percent.
“It has an impact on the cost of goods and services,” Lobina said. “It’s part of inflation. It’s the cost of doing business, if you will.”
Kempf agrees that the impact of a minimum wage hike extends to higher-paid employees, because those wages often need to rise in order to reflect their additional skills or responsibilities. The state law exempted government workers from the new state minimum wage, but Kempf said the city elected to comply both from a sense of fairness and from a need to remain competitive in the search for employees.
“You always want to treat your employees fair,” he said. “I also think that, competitively, it already is a struggle. You can go around anywhere in town and see the help-wanted signs.”
Lobina said some small businesses will explore increased efficiencies to absorb the wage increase without turning away customers with price hikes. Some of those efficiencies come from back-office accounting or payroll operations, some come from reduction of physical waste and some from how employees spend their time.
The wage increase also raises the prospect of retailers or restaurants switching to more self-checkouts or kiosks.
At Dunkin’, Riggs scoffs at the notion that the minimum wage fuels a switch to machines that don’t get a paycheck. The automation trend happens everywhere, he said, even at manufacturing companies that pay well above minimum wage.
“A lot of people still want to talk to a person,” he said.