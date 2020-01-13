At the beginning of 2020, the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan is starting to be put into action.
The Community Alliance and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce kicked off the project in 2019 with residents putting together future plans to make St. Joseph a better place to live.
Since then, Tama Wagner, Community Alliance director, said they came up with three broad categories: invest in people, create a better place and grow prosperity.
“Under each category I’ve tried to break it down and look at what’s already happening in the community and where can I assist,” Wagner said.
Some of the plans are to focus on early childhood education along with the 139th Airlift Wing getting a new aeromedical unit.
Another plan Wagner hopes will happen soon is to launch a neighborhood revitalization project in Cathedral Hill.
“We’re looking at placemaking and the assets that already exist in the neighborhood and then developing from that,” Wagner said.
Cathedral Hill is full of historic architecture that the Community Alliance would like to preserve and find new uses for.
Wagner said the neighborhood already is in the process of putting up the St. Gianna Beretta Molla Early Childhood Education Center and residents want to add even more to the area.
Community Alliance staff completed an analysis of the most at-risk neighborhoods related to police, fire and maintenance calls. Cathedral Hill was one of the top five along with Ashland Avenue, Harris-Kemper, Museum Hill and Uptown.
“It has quite a few vacant properties, a lot of blight and neglect and also one of the oldest neighborhoods, so it really made sense to focus there,” Wagner said.
Since the announcement of Imagine Cathedral Hill 2040, Wagner said she’s already had many young families call and say they’d like to
be involved.
Individuals in the neighborhood can be part of the placemaking study through community meetings by providing what they’d like to see done.
“We will then put together a playbook and attempt to get developers and people interested in financing certain aspects in that project,” Wagner said.
Wagner said an appealing aspect of Cathedral Hill is that it’s a 353 tax abatement zone and an opportunity zone, and with the Uptown area there are tax credits available.
“It’s really a prime location for developers if we can paint the picture of what’s possible in that neighborhood,” Wagner said.
Wagner hopes that once development gets moving in Cathedral Hill the process can be replicated in other neighborhoods like Museum Hill and Harris-Kemper.
For anyone living in Cathedral Hill that would like to be involved in the community meetings, contact the Community Alliance at 816-364-4109.