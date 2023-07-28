My kids call me the history nerd, pretty apt.
A couple Christmas ago my wife informed me she was taking the girls to Disney World to meet up with her family and I wasn’t invited, (imagine a happy face emoji here.)
Ok then, what’s a history nerd to do? Well … drive the Santa Fe Trail of course. So I packed up Lucille with provisions and we headed off on another adventure.
The Trail was established in 1821 by William Bucknell who was an adventurer and trader needing a financial win. Adversity presses people to take risks they would not ordinarily take, this one paid off.
Santa Fe had already established a market to Mexico. Bucknell connected mid-America to that market and vice versa.
The Santa Fe Trail was different from say the California, Oregon, Mormon or other trails because it was primarily about commerce, not migration. Bucknell and soon others would leave Missouri carrying flour, hardware, shoes, whiskey and ammunition returning with gold, silver, wool, skins and pelts. It was big business.
From 1821 to 1880, the Santa Fe Trail was a major international trade route that helped develop the southwest. Starting in Franklin, Missouri with products from St. Louis and beyond, the first obstacle was the Missouri River. The Trail crossed at Arrow Rock, Missouri, that little town is now preserved in time and steeped in trail lore.
Heading to Independence and Westport, overland the Trail had several rivers and streams to cross. Ferrying became a lucrative business as it might take days to get a caravan of wagons across.
You can follow the Trail along its original route towards Lexington, Missouri, see the ruts and envision the will it took to even get this far.
Reaching Independence and Westport, the train would resupply for its long journey across “the sea of grass.”
It should be stated, if you are following the Trail in your car, Missouri and most of Kansas is pretty interesting but when you get past Dodge City … it’s boring. The panhandle of Oklahoma could secede from the Union and no one would notice or care … Lucille agrees.
Leaving Westport, Wornall Road is the original Santa Fe Trail. You first head south then west towards Gardner, Kansas on Highway 56. Just west of the city is Gardner Junction, where the Santa Fe Trail and elements of the Oregon and California Trails separate, great signage.
Further west on 56 the Trail goes right through the 1856 Bleeding Kansas battlefield of Black Jack where after a fight, John Brown and his abolitionists captured 22 pro-slavers. It was one of the first battles of the Border War, wagon ruts can be clearly seen on the battlefield.
The Trail then traversed to its last stop before the grasslands, Council Grove. Resupplying and recommitting as the realization of the resolve needed to survive the trip was ever present. It is estimated 10 to 15% of the pioneers on all the trails died. This was not an easy undertaking, disease, Indians, water, weather, accidents and starvation all claimed victims.
Several Forts were constructed along the route for aid and protection: Fort Larned, Fort Zarah, Fort Lyon and Fort Union and others but they were few and miles and miles between.
I like to say, if you have lineage in the west, chances are you can trace an ancestor or two who risked it all and headed west on one of these trails allowing you to live the life you are leading.
After the Mexican War the Trail really opened up. Mexico won its independence from Spain and now wanted “the good life.” Carriages, furniture, clothing and many other products of a then modern society were wanted and now shipped. Business was booming.
However, in the late 1800’s the American Indians were not as hospitable as earlier. They saw the white man take advantage, killing off their buffalo herds, trampling prairies and breaking every treaty entered. Attacks on trains became more prevalent but soon they were defeated again and sent even deeper into wasteland reservations. The flood of pioneers continued.
Signage along the route is fantastic with all subjects being presented. Just think of the heat, dust and smell one would experience daily on this 900 mile trek.
The Arkansas River flows through Kansas, it was the northern border to what the Spanish claimed as their land. In wild west famed Dodge City, the River and Trail come together in pristine olé west fashion. There is a great walking trail with signage telling the story of all three just west of town, take a look but after that … turn around! There’s nothing more out there!
In case you still really want to go to Santa Fe, head back to KCI and fly. If you don’t and drive on, what are you, some kinda nerd?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.