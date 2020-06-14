Some call her the ice cream lady, others know her by the "ding-ding" sound her truck makes.
However you know her, the ice cream is always a welcome sight, maybe even more so in these trying times, said Marcena Carter, Sacks Ice Cream truck driver and owner.
“It's a breath of fresh air to everyone. They love to see me pull up,” Carter said. "Everyone says it's so nice to see something positive in these trying times.”
Carter's brother ran an ice cream truck in their Osceola, Iowa, hometown for 30 years. He gave her one of his trucks, and Carter has been selling ice cream from the 1974 Chevy service truck in the area for two years.
The truck is festooned with colorful pictures of her wares. There are the traditional bomb pops and fudgesicles along with superhero ice cream treats. SpongeBob popsicles are the biggest sellers, Carter said.
"All ice cream is prepackaged. When I hand them the ice cream, it's the first time it's been touched,” she said.
Once a week, Carter drives to Kansas City to pick up her ice cream wares. She spends the rest of the week driving all over Andrew, Buchanan and Clinton counties.
“I try to get out to all the areas every week. I have lots of regular customers,” Carter said.
Adults are just as excited to see her as the kids, she added. Men working in hot garages welcome her as she makes the rounds Downtown.
The pandemic restrictions have changed the way she delivers the ice cream to neighborhoods somewhat.
"Each house stands individually and waits for me to pull up to their house instead of everyone congregating on the corner,” she said. “Once you get one person, the whole neighborhood comes out.”
Every ice cream truck has its own music. Sacks Ice Cream uses a bright, cheery 1940s carnival tune to herald her coming.
Carter said she gets great joy from her job and bringing wonderful childhood memories back to people.
Everyone makes statements like 'I haven't seen one of these since I was a kid,'” Carter said.
People can make reservations for birthday parties and other events by visiting the Sacks Ice Cream Facebook page or by calling 641-414-6561.