A section of Interstate 29 in Holt County will close early Wednesday for the Kimsey Creek Bridge deck replacement project.
Contractors from Clarkson Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close northbound I-29 just north of Exit 75 (near Oregon) from 1 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in order to pour the new bridge deck.
During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured up U.S. Route 59 at Exit 75, left onto Route 118 and will rejoin I-29 at Exit 84.
This project to replace the decks of the I-29 bridges over Kimsey Creek and Route E is scheduled to be complete in mid-September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state..
All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.