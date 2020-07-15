The next stage of a bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 29 in Andrew County will impact both north and southbound traffic on two occasions.
Contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close I-29 southbound, just north of Hopkins Creek (near mile marker 59), starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, to set the first of three new bridge spans. Crews expect to reopen the southbound lanes by midnight, Friday, July 17.
During this time, northbound traffic will be slowed or stopped for short periods of time to ensure the safety of both motorists and crews while the new beams are picked up and placed.
Crews will repeat this process at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, through 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, to set the final two bridge spans.
During both closures, southbound traffic will be directed onto U.S. Route 59 (Exit 65) east onto U.S. Route 71, then south to reconnect with I-29. Motorists will not be able to access I-29 southbound at Route K/CC (Exit 60) and will need to use an alternate route.
These closures will occur within the work zone of Hopkins Creek and Route T bridge projects where traffic is being directed head-to-head in the northbound lanes.
The two bridge projects include the replacement of the north and southbound I-29 bridges over Hopkins Creek and rehabilitation of the north and southbound bridges over Route T and are scheduled to continue through January 2021.
All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.