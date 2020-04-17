Two Interstate 229 ramps in Downtown St. Joseph will close next week in order complete concrete lifting.
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close both the northbound Francis Street on-ramp and southbound Felix Street off-ramp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 20.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. The project is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.
For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, visit www.modot.org/northwest to view the Traveler Information Map and sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.