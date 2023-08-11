I-229 bridge opens after pavement repair
Motorists who rely on St. Joseph's double-decker bridge received good news Friday when the structure reopened after two weeks of repair and maintenance work.

The Missouri Department of Transportation completed both scheduled maintenance and emergency pavement repairs that began when extreme heat caused the surface to pop in one section, creating a potential safety hazard.

