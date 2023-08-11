Motorists who rely on St. Joseph's double-decker bridge received good news Friday when the structure reopened after two weeks of repair and maintenance work.
The Missouri Department of Transportation completed both scheduled maintenance and emergency pavement repairs that began when extreme heat caused the surface to pop in one section, creating a potential safety hazard.
The pavement buckled on July 28 in a northbound lane, but MoDOT moved up its scheduled maintenance for the bridge to coincide with the emergency repairs and minimize the inconvenience. That resulted in a larger shutdown from Highland Avenue to U.S. Highway 36.
The double-decker bridge serves as an important artery for moving traffic and freight through Downtown St. Joseph and the city's industrial district in the stockyards area, but the 40-year-old structure's days are numbered.
MoDOT is exploring new design options because the bridge is nearing the end of its expected lifespan and faces mounting maintenance costs. MoDOT is exploring new design options for that corridor, most of which involve taking the bridge down and replacing it with a two- or four-lane roadway constructed at ground level.
MoDOT is awaiting Federal Highway Administration approval of an environmental assessment. A recommended preferred alternative for the I-229 corridor could be unveiled this fall, but construction would not begin for five or more years after federal authorities issue a decision on the environmental impact.
The existing bridge accommodates about 17,000 vehicles a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.