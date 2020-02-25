The demolition of the U.S. Route 159 over Interstate 29 at Exit 79 near Mound City is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 26, causing a temporary closure of the interstate.
Contractors from Boone Construction Co., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, closed the U.S. Route 159 bridge to traffic Tuesday for a bridge replacement project. For safety during the removal of the old bridge deck, no I-29 traffic will be allowed under the bridge beginning at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 through 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Both directions of interstate traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at U.S. Route 159. During this 24-hour period U.S. Route 159 traffic will not be able to access I-29 ramps. Motorists can expect delays.
Once access to I-29 is restored, motorists will be able to access the I-29 on and off ramps from U.S. Route 159. The bridge over the interstate on U.S. Route 159 will remain closed through the end of May.
Throughout the project, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-29 in both directions. Drivers are urged to pay attention to all construction signs and barricades.