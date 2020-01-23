The planned bridge demolition and partial closure of Interstate 29 has been postponed due to weather.
A good stretch of Interstate 29, between Faucett and Dearborn, originally was scheduled to be closed for 24 hours beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
The demolition of the Missouri Highway 116 bridge has now been rescheduled for the following Friday, Jan. 31.
Travelers will be taking a detour beginning at the I-29 exit in Faucett. From there, drivers will take Missouri Highway DD, Missouri Highway 371 and Platte County Road H to get back on I-29 heading south.