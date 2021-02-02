The new $1.8 million splash park at Hyde Park is expected to open just in time for summer.
The splash park is built on the same location of the old Hyde pool. Chuck Kempf, the city’s parks director, said while it's not a full replacement for a pool, the splash park will create a fun experience for kids and a more relaxing situation for adults.
“There's a little less stress for the adults, because it'll be fenced in,” Kempf said. “It provides a little more of a relaxing environment for an adult to go and let the kids play and have fun. Plus the adults can engage as well.”
The park will have plenty of water features as well as an additional dry playground. Tables and umbrellas also will be included.
“We thought if we put a dry playground in there, it would enhance the features of the park for one thing, but it also would allow for the kids who want to get in and out of the water to go to a dry playground within that specific area and not have to go over into the park,” Kempf said.
The infrastructure of the splash park is in place and a building is up. Construction paused during the winter, but once it warms up, the water and play features will be installed, depending on the spring weather.
“We're hoping that it doesn't get too crazy this spring and get real wet,” Kempf said. “We're hopeful that we're going to be open in early June, which is really kind of when swim season starts anyway. We wanted to be open before that, but it just isn't going to work out.”
The splash park's opening would have been earlier, but construction was delayed when the construction company found water underground.
“They had to make sure that they dealt with the water but also protected the foundation of the building and of the underground infrastructure of the splash park, so it took a little bit of a unique solution to take care of that problem,” Kempf said.
Despite the delay, the park is expected to open in time for swim season in early to mid-June.