Hy-Vee made a donation of 40,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest Community Food Bank Tuesday ahead of the holidays.
The grocery store and its supply partners worked together to provide the donation.
Mike Basch, Hy-Vee store director, has worked for the company for 34 years.
“We’re glad to give back, and that’s what Hy-Vee is all about is giving back to our communities,” Basch said. “We just want to make sure no one goes hungry over this holiday season.”
Basch identified 2020 as one of the most challenging years the grocery store has faced during his employment, especially when it comes to the supply chain.
“We still have some issues with some products that we’re not able to get, but it’s starting to get better,” Basch said.