Lydia Hurst, of Tarkio, Missouri, has been appointed to the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment Wednesday.
Hurst is an assistant manager at the Tarkio Flower Mill and a partner of Hurst Farms, her family row crop farm specializing in corn and soybeans. She also serves on the Tarkio R-1 School Board and is a member of the Mule Barn Theatre Guild and the East Atchison Booster Club.
Hurst holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Northwest.