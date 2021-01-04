Hunting, fishing licenses issued see an increase in 2020

The Missouri Department Conservation saw increases in total hunting and fishing licensing and permits in the past year.
Of every major outdoor recreation category, almost 80,000 more licenses and permits were issued in 2020 compared to 2019.
These statistics don’t include the number of youth hunters younger than 16 who have not had hunter’s certification and also doesn’t include those who purchased apprentice hunter authorization.
Sean Cleary, wildlife management biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation in St. Joseph, said that outdoor recreation was certainly off the charts last year.
“I’m assuming it was tied to COVID and social distancing,” Cleary said. “So one could assume that since hunting and fishing are outdoor recreations that they’re tied. That’s a complete and total assumption, but it sure looks that way.”
Cleary also said that the resources available in Missouri are being utilized more than they have in previous years. The reasons behind that may be unfortunate, he said, but it still is a good thing.
The total number of permits and licenses issued as a whole may not cause too many hurdles for conservation, but not every hunter who does buy the permits to hunt and fish will decide to do so on public land. Many will take to private ponds, farms and other land. However, there are certain measures taken for public land by conservation in response to the pandemic when more and more people are enjoying outdoor recreation.
“Some of it does bleed over into public land. When there’s a pandemic and our privies are closed for safety and we’re providing port-a-potties and stuff like that, those are just little twists in the game,” Cleary said.