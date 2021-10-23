Hundreds of people showed up at east hills shopping center from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m. Saturday for the mall's halloween boo bash.
The event included many children dressed in costumes, as well as a petting zoo and balloon animals.
There also was a piano recital featuring several students from the St. Joseph-Area Music Teachers Association.
Playing during the event was a fun opportunity, eighth grade pianist Edison Kimmel said.
"Just being able to play with other people who, you know, are interested in music and are good at piano, and it, you know, it's very nice," he said. "...It does kind of take a bit of the pressure off. But I don't really know how much pressure there is to begin with because it's just really for fun."
Many of the songs played by students played into the day's Halloween theme.
