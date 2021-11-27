Hundreds of people showed up at Coleman-Hawkins Park Saturday evening for holiday festivities and a downtown lighting ceremony.
The event included Christmas lights, sleigh rides and live music throughout the day, leading up to a fireworks finale at 6 p.m.
Sharon Elfrink and her daughter, Katy, drove up from St. Louis County for the event and also to visit the St. Joseph's various museums.
"This has packed a lot of punch, you know, for a holiday display," she said. "We have the opportunity to see lots of them, but it's so nice, a nice crowd, good weather."
The holiday lights display is one of several large-scale displays unveiled over the last few days around St. Joseph.
