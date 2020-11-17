Hundreds of families are set for Thanksgiving dinner following a special giveaway Tuesday.
The "Super Turkey Day" event was hosted by Second Harvest Community Food Bank, and this year 750 holiday food packages were distributed to people in the area.
One of those receiving a turkey was John Harman, who also was celebrating his birthday Tuesday. He said the bird will be shared at a meal set to be attended by his wife, friend, dog and cat.
“With the COVID-19, this is a big blessing for the community,” Harman said. “There’s a lot of people that are really struggling that weren’t struggling at this time last year.”
Smaller Thanksgiving gatherings have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, because of the uptick in coronavirus cases.
Joyce Edelstein, another turkey recipient, plans to have three people at her Thanksgiving dinner.
The demand placed on Second Harvest has outweighed that of any year prior, and the food bank has given away more meals than ever before, according to Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes.
“We've distributed 2.7 million more meals this year,” Haynes said.
Converting the amount of meals distributed to weight, Second Harvest has dished out more than 8.6 million pounds of food this year.
“The need is here, it's going to continue to go and we're just trying to do everything we can to give back to the community,” Haynes said.
Second Harvest held a distribution date for the turkey vouchers, which had no income guidelines. Officials with the food bank will use the same process for Christmas, when they will give away another 750 turkeys.
“I would encourage people to call us at 816-364-3663 to get registered for textcaster, that way you can receive those notifications,” Haynes said.
Two members from the 139th Airlift Wing were helping cars navigate through the distribution zone, which had volunteers from the East Side Lions Club and American Family Insurance loading vehicles with food.
So far, Second Harvest has served 520,869 individuals inside its 19-county coverage area this year.