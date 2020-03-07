Over 400 kids lined outside of the St. Joseph Rec Center to celebrate Dr. Seuss week as well as learn and play in the world of Dr. Seuss.
Families were able to eat green eggs and ham, listen to a Dr. Seuss story time and play with Dr. Seuss-themed crafts and activities. Every child 6 years old or younger was given a free book to read at home.
Kids learn best through play, United Way Director of Children’s Initiatives Bobbie Cronk said.
"This is a fun celebration of early literacy and young children, but also it's the community coming together to show how much we support our families," Cronk said.
Youth Services Manager at the East Hills Library Jess Gould said there was a need for a fun learning event in St. Joseph to inspire kids to learn more from home.
"About six years ago, we threw around the idea of having a party based around a literary kind of theme, and Dr. Seuss has Read Across America, a nationwide initiative, to inspire reading across all levels, all ages, all grades, [and] to have one day a year that everybody celebrates reading," Gould said.
The Birthday Brunch was made possible through the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the Missouri State Library.
Sponsors for the Birthday Brunch include: Easterseals Midwest, Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph, the St. Joseph Public Library and Community Action Partnership Head Start.