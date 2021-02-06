According to a press release from the Missouri Attorney General, six victims and two children were rescued while conducting the operation at Bucky's and Love's Travel Stop Friday night.
The St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri Attorney General and Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a successful human trafficking operation late Friday night. Victims were five females and one male. The two children rescued were a two year old and an infant.
“Last night, my Office’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful human trafficking operation at two truck stops in St. Joseph, resulting in 6 victims and 2 children being rescued and 3 arrests,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “This operation was successful because of cooperation between my Office, the St. Joseph Police Department, the state highway patrol, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and 13 other agencies and departments. This unprecedented success should send clear a message to traffickers: you are not welcome in Missouri, and you can’t hide any longer.”
Three arrests were made and there is an additional arrest pending.
The joint operation was organized by the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.
"Our agency supports every effort made to combat this global crime. The St. Joseph Police Department will continue to join with other Law Enforcement Agencies in this fight," Cpt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said.
Victims were offered victim services. The investigation is ongoing.