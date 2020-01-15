The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday the distribution of $2.2 billion to assist various homeless initiatives across the country.
The greater St. Joseph area will receive $1.5 million this year, and part of that money will go to YWCA’s new program, Bridges, which was able to expand with the help of $127,050.
Victim Services Director Kim Kempf talked about how the money likely help 50 women and children for two years with rent assistance.
“Not everybody’s going to need help that long,” Kempf said. “This is an income-based program, so people are going to pay 30% of their income toward rent, so it’s not a free ride.”
The goal of the program is to help women maintain housing on their own, instead of returning to an abusive relationship. The expansion likely will result in YWCA hiring an individual to oversee the program.
Bliss Manor is another YWCA program that receives money from this HUD continuum of care grant. It’s transitional, secure housing that has a case manager on site.
Randy Sharp has helped local entities with their applications to federal grant programs, including continuum of care. He’s also the director of operations at InterServ.
“Over the last 20 years we’ve been able to get to the point where we have a million and a half dollars of housing services,” Sharp said. “Now we have a variety of programs that offer services to chronically homeless folks and help to stabilize them, and keep them from reverting back to homelessness.”
Community Missions’ Juda House and St. Joseph’s Haven will receive $333,800 this year. Both homes deal with chronically homeless men, who have, for instance, been living outside for more than a year.
HUD has been specifically targeting chronic homelessness, because individuals living this type of life can be more difficult to reform with temporary housing and they can be a higher burden on the city when it comes to expenses.
“It costs a lot for a city to have a homeless person, because there’s a lot of hidden costs,” Sharp said. “Police, first responders, ambulance, hospital, those kinds of things, so our goal as a community is to try to help people find ways to lessen their dependence on these emergency kinds of services.”
HUD also awarded Catholic Charities $478,503 for two separate projects.
Landlords interested in being a part of Bridges, which guarantees a portion of monthly rent, can reach out to the YWCA at 816-232-4491.