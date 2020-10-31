The St. Joseph Friends of the Animal Shelter hosted an opportunity for families and their fury pals to enjoy Halloween.
The event titled "Howloween" included a dog costume parade, Trunk or Treating, raffles, and other family fun. All proceeds raises are going to the fundraiser to build a new animal shelter.
The event provided an opportunity for the Friends of the Animal Shelter to put on an event, something that COVID-19 had provided obstacles for.
One of the event organizers Cara Campbell said that she saw around 200 hundred Trunk or Treaters and was very pleased with the turnout.
"We have, had a little bit of a snag and what we can do event wise, with COVID, and the closures and stuff, And so this gave us an opportunity to get together outside and kind of celebrate Halloween," Campbell said.